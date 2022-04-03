ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,970. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.