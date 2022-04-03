Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

PCSA stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

