Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.01. 2,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.