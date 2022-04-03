Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.01. 2,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

