Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.39 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.