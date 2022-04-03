Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €17.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.