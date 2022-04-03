PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in PTC by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

