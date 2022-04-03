Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.70 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $30,560.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,670,942 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.