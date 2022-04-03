PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

PVH traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $77.19. 3,092,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

