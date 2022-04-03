PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

