Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

