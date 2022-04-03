Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

