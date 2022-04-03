Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Raised by Piper Sandler

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Comerica by 4,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

