Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $70.21 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.