Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.