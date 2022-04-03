Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

QLGN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,304. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.