Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after buying an additional 315,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.