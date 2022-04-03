Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,790.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $51,790.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.84 or 0.07532185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00273340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00807575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00099633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.00463413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00378471 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,130,317 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.