Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

