QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.80 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $243.95 or 0.00531632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $79.80 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

