Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RADI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 780,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

