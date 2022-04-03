Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to report $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.12 million and the highest is $55.18 million. Radius Health posted sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $252.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,067. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

