Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.29. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

