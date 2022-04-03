Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

