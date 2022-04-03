Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $133.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,212. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

RPD opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

