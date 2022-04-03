Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $133.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,212. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
RPD opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $145.00.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rapid7 (Get Rating)
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
