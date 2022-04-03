Raymond James Initiates Coverage on MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.