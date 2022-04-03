RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $16.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

