Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,482.20.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

