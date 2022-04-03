Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,484.89 or 0.99900774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002344 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

