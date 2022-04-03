Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Financial Review

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redfin and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 0 12 3 0 2.20 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $45.15, suggesting a potential upside of 157.87%. Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.97 -$109.61 million ($1.13) -15.50 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -5.70% -33.81% -5.56% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Redfin beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

