REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 522,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

