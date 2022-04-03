Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 31,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Barclays PLC increased its position in Regional Management by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Regional Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regional Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

