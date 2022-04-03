Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,804.67.

RELX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 517,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,608. Relx has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Relx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

