Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.
Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
