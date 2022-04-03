Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.