Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 1,053,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
