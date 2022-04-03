Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

VINC stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.