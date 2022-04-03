Research Analysts Set Expectations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
