Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

