REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $419,028 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

