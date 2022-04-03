RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.10 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $438,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.