RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $528.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $317.89 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.