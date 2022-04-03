RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $528.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.
RH stock opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $317.89 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
