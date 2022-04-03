Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$70.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:RBA traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$74.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$62.02 and a 1 year high of C$94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.20%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

