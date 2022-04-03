Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 193,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,466. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 24,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

