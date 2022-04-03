Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.55 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.