Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.55 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
