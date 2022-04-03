Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 48.18 and last traded at 48.39. Approximately 60,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,038,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.24.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is 54.31.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.