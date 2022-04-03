Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Roche by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Roche by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roche by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,764,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,626,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,424. Roche has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

