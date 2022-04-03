Roger Richer Acquires 58,979 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,910.18.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.