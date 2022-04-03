Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 465 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

