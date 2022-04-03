Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 690.43 ($9.04).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,497.46). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($566,542.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

