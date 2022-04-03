Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

RPRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 2,134,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,290. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

