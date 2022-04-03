Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,755 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 56.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of MDB opened at $454.45 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,675,452. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.